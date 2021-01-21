It Takes 3 Men to Raise 2 Kids on New NBC Comedy 'Kenan' (PHOTO)

"Raising two kids is a three-man job."

That's what the tagline of NBC's new series Kenan tells us on its official poster in our exclusive first look. The series, starring Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson, and Chris Redd, premieres Tuesday, February 16, at 8:30/7:30c. Scroll down to the bottom for a look at the art.

The single-camera comedy follows Thompson's Kenan, a widowed father juggling a high-profile job hosting an Atlanta morning show with raising his two daughters. They are: the whip-smart Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly, unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). Kenan's family also includes his father-in-law Rick (Johnson) and brother Gary (Redd), both of whom, along with his coworkers, have strong opinions on how Kenan should live his life.

For his part, Rick is trying to make up for missing his daughter's childhood — he was a gallivanting sax player — by helping with his granddaughters, but he and Kenan have very different parenting styles.

Kenan's morning show executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis) helps him excel at work and is one of his confidantes and allies ... and possibly something more in the future?

Co-executive producers are Thompson, Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Ken Whittingham, and Andrew Singer.

Kenan, Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 16, 8:30/7:30c, NBC