'Let's Make a Deal' Gives NFL's Nick Mangold a 'Decent' Introduction (VIDEO)

Even a host can have off-days when it comes to introducing guests.

That's exactly what happens in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of the January 22 episode of Let's Make a Deal. Wayne Brady begins to announce Nick Mangold, only to hit a snag.

"Please welcome offensive lineman for the New York Jets, seven-time pro bowler, and NFL Legends community member, Nick Mangold," he eventually says before Mangold joins remotely.

"That was a decent effort for introducing me," Mangold teases Brady.

Watch the clip above to see the host's reaction and the question Mangold asks the contestant, Will, who's a fan of the football player.

The former New York Jets offensive lineman appears on the game show ahead of the NFL Conference Championship airing on CBS. The network's hit drama, FBI, will be airing a special episode at approximately 10/9c following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 24.

