'The Walking Dead' Extended Season 10 First Look: Maggie's Gonna Blow (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead's highly anticipated extended Season 10 sneak peek is here, and the scares — external and internal — are amped up to 11 as the survivors deal with the destruction left behind in the Whisperers' wake. Over the course of the six episodes, they'll attempt to work through past traumas as they continue to question the state of humanity, their collective community, even their minds. Will they find the strength to persevere?

See Also 'Walking Dead' Universe: The 10 Best Episodes of 2020 It's been a strange year for the 'TWD' franchise, but through it all, it's given us some pretty great TV.

In the trailer, Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) rage towards Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) simmers to a boil. "He asked how his daddy died," Maggie says about her son Hershel. "I told him that a bad man killed him. And he wanted to know if that man got what he deserved."

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Negan's wife Lucille, played by Morgan's real-life wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan.

She joins new cast members Robert Patrick and Okea Eme-Akwar.

Watch the full trailer below to see what's to come. Fans who want a first look at new installments can find them AMC+ starting Thursday, February 25 — days before they broadcast on AMC February 28.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Walking Dead, Extended 10th Season Return, Sunday, February 28, 9/8c, AMC