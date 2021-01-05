'Bridgerton' Projected to Be One of Netflix's Top 5 Original Series Launches

It would seem that Netflix viewers like to have a ball or two as the streamer's Regency-era Shondaland drama Bridgerton is projected to land among the platform's Top 5 original series launches of all time.

In a tweet posted by one of Netflix's accounts, the show, which debuted on Christmas Day, is expected to reach 63 million households within its first four weeks of release, making it "Netflix's fifth biggest original series launched to date."

This news comes shortly after the success of Netflix's other hit series, the limited drama The Queen's Gambit. The story of Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) drew in 62 million households within its first 28 days — but was a limited series, so the number is relatively stronger — making it the streamer's most successful limited series.

It's no surprise Bridgerton has fans, as it's the first Shondaland show from hit producer Shonda Rhimes to land on the platform. Rhimes signed a multimillion-dollar deal to produce content for Netflix after being responsible for network hits such as Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

No word on whether the juicy Bridgerton will be renewed for Season 2, but with news like this, we like its chances. Check out the series, streaming now on Netflix.

