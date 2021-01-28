Hot Spot: Space Could Go Nuclear in 'For All Mankind' Season 2

TV Insider's 32 reasons to love TV now Hot List includes jaw-dropping drama, sizzling costar chemistry and groundbreaking stars. Plus, puppies! Stay tuned for more of these must-read lists, which appear online through January 29.

The realm beyond the stratosphere has served as a backdrop for countless shows that have captivated TV viewers, from Star Trek in the 1960s to modern series like For All Mankind.

The thrilling Apple TV+ original starring Joel Kinnaman (The Killing) imagines an alternate history in which the Soviets beat Americans to the moon back in 1969. As a result, "the United States is shocked and decides to commit huge resources to the space race again, because they're getting beaten by the Russians at every turn," explains cocreator Ronald D. Moore.

As Season 2 picks up in 1983, tensions between the superpowers still run high. Indeed, the Cold War rages on Earth, and the threat of a nuclear conflict in outer space becomes a frighteningly real possibility while the countries engage in a turf war on the moon.

Moore says the series was spurred by his childhood wish to see humans colonize the galaxy: "This is a chance to realize the dream I had as a kid." As they say at NASA, Mission accomplished!

For All Mankind, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 19, Apple TV+