'The Sopranos' Prequel Film 'The Many Saints of Newark' Delayed Until Fall 2021

Fans of The Sopranos are going to have to wait a little longer for the highly anticipated prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, as the movie's release date has been pushed back again.

Previously slated to arrive via HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously on Friday, March 12, of this year, The Many Saints of Newark is now poised to arrive on Friday, September 24. According to Variety, this new date is a year later than the movie's originally planned release, which was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Many Saints of Newark is one of many Warner Bros. films included in their 2021 slate that will be released on HBO Max at the same time as they are released in theaters. New titles will run on the streaming platform for one month before they disappear.

This prequel film from original series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner is directed by Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones). Set within the era of the Newark riots, the story will see the rise of rival gangsters who challenge the DiMeo crime family's hold over the New Jersey city.

The all-star cast sees Michael Gandolfini step into the role of future mob boss Tony Soprano, the character his late father James Gandolfini played in the original series. The Many Saints of Newark also stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Corey Stoll, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Billy Magnussen, and Ray Liotta, among others.

While the delayed opening isn't great news for anxious fans, it definitely gives them enough time to revisit The Sopranos, which ran on HBO for six seasons from 1999 to 2007.

The Many Saints of Newark, Premieres Friday, September 24, HBO Max and Theaters