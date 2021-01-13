Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Comes to an End: Season 5 to Be Its Last

HBO's award-winning comedy series Insecure is coming to an end. The show created by and starring Issa Rae will conclude with its upcoming fifth and final season.

The announcement was made by HBO's executive vp of programming, Amy Gravitt, on January 13. "Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy," she said in a statement released to the press.

"The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators."

Season 5 will continue to follow Insecure's cast of characters as they evaluate their relationships and determine who and what will move on with them into this next phase of their lives. Production is slated to begin later this month with the season set to debut sometime later this year.

Alongside Rae, Insecure features stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge. Season 4 aired in spring of 2020 and earned the show its first Emmy for Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.

Insecure, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, HBO Max