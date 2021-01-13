Tuesday TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Wins Night, 'The Resident' & 'Prodigal Son' Return Down

The new programming across Tuesday night — Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, This Is Us, and The Resident and Prodigal Son premieres (compared with previous season's averages) — were all down. (CBS aired reruns of its procedurals.) But despite the drop, This Is Us still topped the night both in the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49) and viewers (5.3 million).

Also slipping: ABC's Wonderful World of Disney airing of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which followed January 5's The Lion King.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):