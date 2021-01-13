Tuesday TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Wins Night, 'The Resident' & 'Prodigal Son' Return Down

Meredith Jacobs
The Resident Season 4 Premiere Doctors COVID Patient
Guy D'Alema/FOX

The new programming across Tuesday night — Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, This Is Us, and The Resident and Prodigal Son premieres (compared with previous season's averages) — were all down. (CBS aired reruns of its procedurals.) But despite the drop, This Is Us still topped the night both in the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49) and viewers (5.3 million).

Also slipping: ABC's Wonderful World of Disney airing of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which followed January 5's The Lion King.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Captain America: The Winter Soldier (ABC)0.52.6
NCIS (CBS)0.55.1
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)0.42.6
The Resident (Fox)0.63.8
Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW)0.1576,000
8:30 p.m.Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW)0.1474,000
9:00 p.m.Captain America: The Winter Soldier (ABC)0.42.1
FBI (CBS)0.54.3
This Is Us (NBC)0.95.3
Prodigal Son (Fox)0.52.3
Trickster (CW)0.1441,000
10 p.m.Captain America: The Winter Soldier (ABC)0.42.0
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)0.43.9
Nurses (NBC)0.42.6