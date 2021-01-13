Tuesday TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Wins Night, 'The Resident' & 'Prodigal Son' Return Down
The new programming across Tuesday night — Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, This Is Us, and The Resident and Prodigal Son premieres (compared with previous season's averages) — were all down. (CBS aired reruns of its procedurals.) But despite the drop, This Is Us still topped the night both in the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49) and viewers (5.3 million).
Also slipping: ABC's Wonderful World of Disney airing of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which followed January 5's The Lion King.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier (ABC)
|0.5
|2.6
|NCIS (CBS)
|0.5
|5.1
|Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
|0.4
|2.6
|The Resident (Fox)
|0.6
|3.8
|Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW)
|0.1
|576,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW)
|0.1
|474,000
|9:00 p.m.
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier (ABC)
|0.4
|2.1
|FBI (CBS)
|0.5
|4.3
|This Is Us (NBC)
|0.9
|5.3
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|0.5
|2.3
|Trickster (CW)
|0.1
|441,000
|10 p.m.
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier (ABC)
|0.4
|2.0
|FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
|0.4
|3.9
|Nurses (NBC)
|0.4
|2.6