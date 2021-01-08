'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Conrad & Nic Plan Their 'Spectacular' Wedding (VIDEO)

Are those wedding bells we hear? The long-awaited nuptials of Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) are finally here when Fox's medical drama The Resident begins Season 4 (airing January 12 at 8/7c) ... if they can plan it, that is.

But will the happy couple disagree about ceremony details? Fortunately, that's not the case, as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek above reveals. Instead, as they discuss celebrating their big day in a pre-COVID world, Conrad's more than happy to defer to Nic about the food and whether they should have a band or DJ.

However, when it comes to the flowers, he does have one very strong, but sweet, opinion. Watch the clip above to find out why he's so set on blue wildflowers — and his one surprising song request.

This planning comes when COVID is "imminent," co-creator Amy Holden Jones previews. "The body of the episode, in the middle, is what happens when COVID breaks and the chaos in the original March, April months of the pandemic and how it affected all of our characters and the hospital."

Conrad and Nic's wedding is "a very happy, spectacular celebration of the world, that we all hope to be in before too long," she notes. "It's designed to be both an upbeat and uplifting episode, showing the hope of the future for this couple we care so much about, but also one that exists to honor the healthcare workers who have done so much for all of us over this last year."

The Resident, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 8/7c, Fox