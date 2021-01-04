Starz Unveils 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Music Video Featuring 50 Cent

The first look at Starz's latest Power spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan has arrived in the form of a music video.

Expanding the fan favorite franchise, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, set to air this summer, is a prequel set in the '90s that follows the early years of Power's iconic character Kanan Stark (played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson). Created by Jackson and Courtney Kemp, the show is expected to arrive this summer on Starz.

This sneak peek music video, "Part of the Game," features the show's theme song, performed by Jackson, NLE Choppa, and Rileyy Lanez. It features footage of the threesome along with glimpses of the upcoming series.

This Power universe entry features stars such as Mekai Curtis as young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Toby Sandeman, Joey Bada$$, and Hailey Kilgore. Recurring cast members include Quincy Brown, Ade Chike Torbert, Natalee Linez, and Annabelle Zasowski.

Catch the sneak peek music video below.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Summer 2021, Starz