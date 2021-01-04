'WandaVision' First Look Previews the Show's Original Theme Song (VIDEO)

Marvel fans are just days away from the arrival of Disney+'s first MCU series, WandaVision, and the platform is offering a first look at the show's topsy-turvy world along with the original theme song.

Get ready to visit the TV tropes of yesteryear as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) settle into domestic life as husband and wife in this twisted sitcom format. WandaVision blends classic television with the MCU as Wanda and Vision lead idealized lives in suburbia until they suspect all is not what it seems.

Paired with this first look featurette is the preview of WandaVision's original theme song by Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; the husband-and-wife team penned several songs, for episodes spanning the 1950s to the early 2000s.

"WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project," said Lopez in a press release. "When the director, Matt Shakman — an old friend from my college days — pitched it to us, we didn't have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone."

"I grew up in the '80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long. Episodes from I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch, and Family Ties shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true," added Anderson-Lopez.

Catch the fun sneak peek below and don't miss WandaVision when it arrives on Disney+ this month.

WandaVision, Series Premiere, Friday, January 15, Disney+