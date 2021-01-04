'Jeopardy!' to Air Alex Trebek's Five Final Episodes

The week Jeopardy! fans have been dreading is here: The show airs the late game-show host's last taped episodes January 4 through January 8.

News of Alex Trebek's death shook the pop culture world when he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer this past November, but his presence has continued to loom large as his remaining episodes aired.

Originally scheduled to air the week leading up to Christmas, the final episodes were held until 2021 as the show opted for classic "around the world" installments. These shows saw Alex take viewers from Machu Picchu to Japan and beyond.

Considering when the final episodes were produced, Trebek could sign off with a holiday message.

Jeopardy! has yet to name a permanent replacement and, in the meantime, will have a variety of guest hosts. Champ Ken Jennings is the first to step into the role.

See Also Ken Jennings of 'Jeopardy!' Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Tweets The game show personality is set to guest host 'Jeopardy!' in the new year.

Tune into Jeopardy! this week for Trebek's final episodes, and stay tuned for what's to come in the weeks ahead.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check your local listings