In a perfect world, we'd be able to cast a protection spell and keep Chilling Adventures of Sabrina safe from cancellation.

But sadly, my only witchy skills are looking like a withered hag so the Netflix show about headstrong teen witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is headed into the afterworld once its last batch of episodes drop on December 31.

It's a shame because CAOS is hella bold (seriously, the stuff they get away with would give sister show Riverdale's Archie and Betty the vapors) and the ensemble had expanded into a diverse and fascinating group we were happy to hang with. Oh, and the Spellman Aunties played by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto are simply perfection. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa would be insane not to find a place these two in Riverdale, especially if he's planning to add a sprinkling of supernatural elements as teased in his ominous Instagram post.

Whatever the case, we're gonna miss the Greendale kids, who have all grown up so nicely, despite living in a town where Batibats, demons and the actual devil himself tend to throw things into disorder. Ahead of the final season, we chatted with the wonderful duo of Jaz Sinclair (Roz) and Lachlan Watson (Theo) about the twists coming their way, the 'ships heading our way and the "cosmic horror" that will put everyone in peril.

After that, Gavin Leatherwood (Nick Scratch) and Shipka zoomed in to tease some emotional developments on the horizon for their now exes as they team up to stop the Eldritch Terrors that have stormed their town. In addition, Shipka shared her fondness for playing such a tenacious character and revealed what she will miss most about inhabiting young Ms. Spellman. And tbh, we feel the same way, girl.

