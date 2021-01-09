How Will 'New Amsterdam' Season 3 & Its Doctors Deal With the Pandemic?

John Russell
Comments
Ryan Eggold Tyler Labine New Amsterdam Season 3 Max Iggy
Preview
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The medical drama's third season dives headfirst into the grim new normal for frontline healthcare workers. At New York City's fictional New Amsterdam hospital, the doctors' lives have been upended as they deal with the pandemic.

"Everything has changed," says executive producer David Schulner (although he adds, "Eventually they'll find their way back to their previous lives, their previous stories").

'New Amsterdam' Boss on the Original Finale Plan for Max & Helen, Shin's Introduction & MoreSee Also

'New Amsterdam' Boss on the Original Finale Plan for Max & Helen, Shin's Introduction & More

Showrunner David Schulner reveals how the real world pandemic will affect the fictional world of the NBC drama.

Medical director Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), new head trauma surgeon Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim), and the rest of the staff are beaten down by both the crisis and the broken healthcare system, Schulner says. But they're also "invigorated and determined to not let this moment pass without effecting lasting change inside the hospital and out."

New Amsterdam, Season 3, March, NBC