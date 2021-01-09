How Will 'New Amsterdam' Season 3 & Its Doctors Deal With the Pandemic?

The medical drama's third season dives headfirst into the grim new normal for frontline healthcare workers. At New York City's fictional New Amsterdam hospital, the doctors' lives have been upended as they deal with the pandemic.

"Everything has changed," says executive producer David Schulner (although he adds, "Eventually they'll find their way back to their previous lives, their previous stories").

Medical director Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), new head trauma surgeon Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim), and the rest of the staff are beaten down by both the crisis and the broken healthcare system, Schulner says. But they're also "invigorated and determined to not let this moment pass without effecting lasting change inside the hospital and out."

New Amsterdam, Season 3, March, NBC