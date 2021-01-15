'9-1-1' Season 4 Preview: It's All Downhill in a Landslide for Athena, Maddie & Chimney

Damian Holbrook
Fox

9-1-1 is back for its fourth season on January 18, which follows an epic train crash in May’s Season 3 finale.

This time it's all downhill for L.A.’s first responders — literally: A massive landslide threatens everything in its path, including the famed Hollywood sign. “When a disaster of that kind hits,” hints showrunner Tim Minear, “you better worry about every member of your team.” 

Also, police officer Athena (Angela Bassett) continues to grapple with the trauma of her violent attack, while 9-1-1 operator Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and firefighter beau Chimney (Kenneth Choi) deal with impending parenthood complicated by a pandemic.

"These two always find a way to make it work,” promises Minear, “no matter what life throws at them.”

9-1-1Monday, Jan. 18, 8/7c, Fox