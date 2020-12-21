How to Stream 'Elf,' 'It's A Wonderful Life,' & More Holiday Staples on TV

The holidays can be a hectic time and despite doing our best to find free time, it can be tough to catch your favorite holiday staples on TV live.

A good alternative is streaming, and plenty of Christmastime flicks are readily available through some of today's most popular platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. Below, we're breaking down where you can find your holiday favorites this year on streaming and On Demand.

Starz

Elf (2003)

Amazon Prime Video

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Disney+

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Netflix

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

White Christmas (1954)

HBO Max

Die Hard (1988)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

AMC+

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Polar Express (2004)

Elf (2005)

Apple TV+

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

On Demand

The Holiday (2006) - Available via Freeform

Warner (Broadcast via TNT & TBS)

The annual 24-hour A Christmas Story (1980) marathon