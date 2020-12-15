Jennifer Lopez to Headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest is sure to have viewers up and dancing with headliner Jennifer Lopez taking center stage for the special.

ABC unveiled new details about its annual New Year's Eve special which will ring in 2021 with a little help from some famous faces. Along with host Seacrest and headliner J.Lo, the event will also welcome performers Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmie Allen for some festive fun.

The evening will include a special reunion for Porter and Lauper who previously worked together on the Broadway hit Kinky Boots — together they'll perform a duet. The stars will also help viewers usher in the new year live from New York's Times Square where they countdown to the iconic ball drop.

Things will look a little different as the broadcast event is closed to the public, a stark contrast to past years where the hosts and performers often interacted with the densely-packed crowds. With the ongoing pandemic, such group gatherings aren't permitted.

This will mark the 49th anniversary of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, reconfirming its status as one of TV's New Year's traditions. The show will carry on into the wee hours of the morning, concluding at 2 a.m. ET with Ciara helming festivities from Los Angeles.

Don't miss the celebration or chance to say goodbye to 2020 when Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 airs on ABC.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021, Thursday, December 31, 8/7c, ABC