Jared Padalecki on 2020, From Holiday Plans to His Favorite TV Moment (Video)
"Home for the holidays" is more than a catchy phrase this year for Jared Padalecki. After 15 seasons in Vancouver, the Supernatural vet has returned to his Texas roots to shoot The CW's Walker, which also features his wife Genevieve as his Texas Ranger character's late wife.
TV Insider chats with the actor about how he plans to spend the holidays, and the scene in the Supernatural finale that means the most to him and more. Plus, we can verify that yes, he's a hugger.
For more on Walker and how wildly Padalecki's take on the iconic character differs from the Chuck Norris version, keep your eyes peeled for TV Guide Magazine after the holidays.
Walker, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 21, 8/7c, The CW