"Cordell Walker, Texas Ranger." Say hello to Supernatural's Jared Padalecki's next role. (He's been busy; Walker premieres only two months after his and Jensen Ackles' 15-season drama ended.)

In the new reimagining of the 1990s' Walker, Texas Ranger (starring Chuck Norris), Walker is a widower and father of two who returns home after two years undercover and begins digging into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his wife's death. (Jared's actual wife, Genevieve Padalecki, plays her in flashbacks). As the new promo, first tweeted by Padalecki, reveals, Walker appears to blame himself for whatever happened — and he doesn't take too kindly to anyone bringing her up.

"Some things don't add up," he insists. But to his ADA brother (Keegan Allen), he's "chasing ghosts."

Watch the promo below.

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

Walker follows Cordell as he tries to reconnect with his kids (Kale Culley and Violet Brinson) upon returning home, as well as "navigate clashes with his family" — the aforementioned brother, his mother (Molly Hagen), and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi). His Ranger Captain (Coby Bell) was his former colleague. But Walker does find "unexpected common ground" with his new partner, played by The 100's Lindsey Morgan, described as one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history.

Walker, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 21, 8/7c, The CW