'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's Starry Lineup Is Here, & It's Massive (VIDEO)

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have announced details in a sneak peek promo for the upcoming Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, from when it will air to which stars are participating.

In it, the hosts share that the ABC game show begins Thursday, January 7.

In true Wheel fashion, the celebrity-contestant reveals take place on the game show's iconic puzzle board, with each name being spelled out with the tiles.

So, who's playing? It's a hefty list of contestants that include fellow game show vets, ABC alums, and more.

The players on this special edition of "America's Game," in alphabetical order:

Karamo Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jennie Garth, Chris Harrison, Teri Hatcher, Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec, Leslie Jones, Jeannie Mai, Joel McHale, Maria Menounos, Chrissy Metz, Kevin Nealon, Patton Oswalt, Paul Reubens, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Sherri Shepherd, Joe Tessitore, Chandra Wilson, and Constance Zimmer.

Catch the promo, below, and don't miss the fun when Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs in 2021.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Premieres Thursday, January 7, 8/7c, ABC