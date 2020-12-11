First Look at 'Superman & Lois' — and the Farm — in New CW Series (PHOTO)

The world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist are ready to debut in their own Arrowverse series.

The CW released a new first look at Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, with the farm in the background (they head back to Smallville for some family business) ahead of Superman & Lois' debut on Tuesday, February 23. See the full photo below.

"From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society's expectations of how women should behave. Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman," Tulloch said in a statement. "Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she’s also vulnerable, and fallible, romantic, and goofy and a clutz — I just find her really appealing."

The series dives into the lives of two characters previously introduced in the Arrowverse — Hoechlin debuted in Supergirl Season 2, and Tulloch made her first appearance in the "Elseworlds" crossover in 2018 — and comes just days after the CW released a look at Superman's new suit, designed by Laura Jean Shannon and built by her LA-based Supersuits team with Creative Character Engineering.

Superman & Lois follows the couple as they deal with being working parents to two sons who may inherit their father's powers. And as they reunite with Clark's first love, Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), now a loan officer, and her husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez), the Fire Chief, their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) become acquainted with the other couple's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette). Plus, a "mysterious stranger" (Wolé Parks) will upend Clark and Lois' lives.

Superman & Lois, Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 23, 9/8c, The CW