Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Return to 'SNL'

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band make a rare appearance on Saturday Night Live Saturday, December 12. If it's anything like their last performance on the show five years ago, fans are in for a treat.

Back in December 2015, Springsteen was joined by surprise guest Paul McCartney and SNL hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for an unforgettable rendition of Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town. Now "The Boss" is back on the show in time for the holidays, and that could mean more surprises in store.

Bruce teased fans about his appearance on the show with a snap of some sticky notes on his Instagram earlier this week. Hosting SNL for the first time this Saturday will be actor Timothée Chalamet.

Springsteen's previous appearances on SNL were in 2002 with host Matt Damon, and 1992 with host Tom Hanks.

The E Street Band has not performed publicly with Springsteen since February 2017, when Bruce headed off to do Springsteen on Broadway. He regrouped with the band in the studio late last year. The band's latest album, Letter to You, was released in October.

Fans of SNL should watch out for A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special on Tuesday, December 16. The two-hour show looks back at holiday-themed sketches and performances over 46 years.

Saturday Night Live, Saturday, December 12, 11:30/10:30c/8:30p, NBC