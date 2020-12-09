'iCarly' Cast to Reunite in Paramount+ Revival Series

iCarly is getting the revival treatment at ViacomCBS's forthcoming streaming platform, Paramount+.

The revival of the teen comedy, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012, will see the return of original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Cress, according to TVLine. This is the latest addition to a growing list of content coming to the bulked-up version of CBS All Access.

The original show followed a group of friends as they worked together to create a webcast and deal with the day-to-day struggles of adolescence. Jay Kogen (The Simpsons) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President) are signed on to develop the series.

The show joins a lineup on the streamer that includes the Armie Hammer-led The Offer, which looks at the making of the Godfather, spy drama Lioness from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, The Game revival, and more.

When Paramount+ was announced in September, Bob Bakish, president and CEO, ViacomCBS, said in a statement, "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio."

The platform will feature content from ViacomCBS networks including CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network, and Nickelodeon.

iCarly Revival, TBA, Paramount+