CBS All Access Rebrands as Paramount+, Adds 'Godfather' Series & More

CBS All Access is getting a new look and name in early 2021.

ViacomCBS announced the streaming service is becoming Paramount+ as part of its expansion to include content from the company's leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands. It's also expected to debut in international markets (Australia, Latin America, and the Nordics, to begin with) next year.

ViacomCBS also announced plans for five new original series for the rebranded streaming service, with more coming ahead of launch:

The Offer is a scripted limited event (10-episode) series based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's experiences of making The Godfather. Executive producers include Ruddy, Michael Tolkin, and Leslie Greif. Tolkin and Greif will also write.

Lioness is a spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan based on a real-life CIA program. It "follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within." Joining Sheridan as executive producers are Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

MTV's Behind the Music – The Top 40 is a reimagination of Behind the Music and "will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes."

The Real Criminal Minds is a true crime docuseries based on the CBS procedural that ended in February after 15 seasons.

Paramount+ is reviving BET's The Game.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS, said in a statement. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

Leading up to the rebranding, CBS All Access will continue to add content and develop additional original series across brands including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.