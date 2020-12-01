Armie Hammer to Lead Paramount+'s 'The Offer' About the Making of 'The Godfather'

Paramount+ is making him The Offer he can't refuse, as Armie Hammer signs onto the 10-episode drama for the forthcoming platform.

The actor, who most recently appeared in Netflix's adaptation of Rebecca, will lend his talent to the role of Al Ruddy, the real-life film producer behind the acclaimed 1972 film The Godfather, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount+ is set to launch next year and is essentially a bulked up version of CBS All Access, including a wider range of titles from CBS Viacom's various platforms.

The Offer will focus on the making of the acclaimed film which earned three Oscars including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Marlon Brando. The show will follow Ruddy's story of working alongside director Francis Ford Coppola as well as writer Mario Puzo.

The real-life Ruddy will lend his vision to the series as an executive producer with colleagues Nikki Toscano and Leslie Greif as well as Michael Tolkin who is also attached to the project as a writer. No other casting has been announced at this time and a premiere date has yet to be set.

Along with Rebecca, Armie Hammer's other well-known credits include roles in Call Me By Your Name, The Social Network and On the Basis of Sex.

The Offer, TBA, Paramount+