A 'True Blood' Reboot in the Works With Original Showrunner

Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is turning his attention to a southern-set world introduced in HBO's tantalizing drama True Blood.

A reboot of the sexy supernatural series is reportedly in the works, according to TVLine. Originally running for 7 seasons from 2008-2014, True Blood follows Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) who sets out to prove that humans and vampires can do more than just co-exist, but also find true love with one another.

Based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries novels by Charlaine Harris, the series was originally created by Alan Ball (Six Feet Under) who is attached to the project as an executive producer alongside Aguirre-Sacasa. This new iteration's pilot would be co-written by Agurre-Sacasa and executive producer Jami O'Brien (NOS4A2).

Ball served as showrunner on True Blood for five seasons and is sure to bring a familiar feel to the project which will re-imagine the story first introduced in Harris' novels once more. This is the latest reboot from Aguirre-Sacasa who is also working on a new spin of Pretty Little Liars for HBO Max.

True Blood is among one of HBO's most successful series and stars Paquin alongside real-life love Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutinarobert Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and Nelsan Ellis.

True Blood, Streaming now, HBO Max