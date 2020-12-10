'Outlander' Holiday Double-Whammy: Enjoy a Season 5 Marathon & a 'Men in Kilt's Yule Log

Outlander fans can have a very special Christmas now that Starz has announced a holiday marathon featuring a very Scottish Yule Log segment.

The marathon of Outlander's fifth season begins on Starz at 10:15 am ET/PT on December 25. And in anticipation of the upcoming series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, a Yule Log stream featuring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish — who star in Outlander as Jamie Fraser and the former Dougal MacKenzie, respectively — seated by the fire reading and drinking whiskey will stream as a "warm-up" before the marathon. The actors' Men in Kilts docuseries features the duo traveling the Scottish landscape, and it premieres in early 2021.

You can also catch the yule log stream anytime on the Starz App and Starz.com beginning Thursday, December 10.

And in bonus Outlander news, there 's promising information about its delayed and highly anticipated sixth season: Star Richard Rankin, while at the BAFTAs Scotland, said that Season 6 is in production. "I've dove deep into the scripts," he says.

The cast earned the Audience Award at the event, held December 8.

Stay tuned for additional details about Outlander's forthcoming season and Men in Kilts as we head into the new year and, until then, enjoy this snippet of Sam and Graham by the fire, below.

Outlander, Season 5 Marathon, Friday, December 25, 10:15 am ET/PT, Starz