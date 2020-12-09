'Bob's Burgers' Holiday Sneak Peek: Bob Belcher Keeps Kids From Scoring Santa's Swag (VIDEO)

Bob's Burgers gets into the holiday spirit as the Belchers cater a special event in the show's upcoming episode "Yachty or Nice."

In the installment airing Sunday, December 13, the event is the Glencrest Yacht Club's holiday boat parade, and Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) is expecting his kids to help prepare the food. But it's Teddy's (Larry Murphy) role as Santa that grabs the kids' attention. We have your exclusive first look at the fun (for us) and unbearable (for the Belcher kids) scene.

See Also 7 Actors Who Voice More Than One of Your Favorite Characters From Bart Simpson to SpongeBob, some actors have voiced more than one of our favorite animated characters.

In the clip, Teddy, in Santa's classic red suit and white beard combo, is dismayed the family recognizes him right away. He then tells them how he got the gig: "I was doing some work at the club and they asked me. The guy they were gonna use got in shape this year to 'stay alive longer.' His loss is my gain. Right, guys?"

When the kids learn the Santa Schooner he's helming is filled with toys, they're eager to get in the growing line to score some. Their dad has other ideas. Find out how they plot to get their way in the upcoming episode.

Bob's Burgers, "Yachty Or Nice," Sunday, December 13, 9/8c, Fox