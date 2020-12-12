Comedian Vir Das Hopes Interactive 'Outside In' Netflix Special Is Cathartic for Viewers

When the world shut down, the comedy continued for Vir Das. The comedian and Bollywood star made his home his stage by embracing technology and hosting Zoom shows. Das, who also appeared on the short-lived Whiskey Cavalier, performed 30 shows before audiences representing more than 20 countries.

These virtual interactive gatherings raised 3.5 million rupees ($47,426.40) for 17 different COVID relief charities. Das's experience is highlighted in his upcoming Netflix special Outside In. Here, the 41-year-old checks in from India to talk about producing this unique stand-up and how one question connected people in unexpected ways.

At what point did the shows turn into a Netflix special?

I’d ask the audience one question: what do you think you’re going to do when the lockdown is over? I was taken aback by the rawness and vulnerability of the answers I got. At some point, I realized this is never going to happen in my lifetime again as an artist. Never again where everyone literally in the entire world is going through the same thing at the exact same time. It's a global common ground. I had to capture it. So I had this tiny camera and started recording. I didn’t think it would be a Netflix special. I thought it would be a fundraising special, which it was initially. Netflix is my home for all my stand-up. I sent it to them, and they wanted it because they thought it was a relevant piece of work. I was determined to do the fundraising first, which they backed me on.

It feels more like watching a documentary than a stand-up special because you see how doing the shows impacted you.

I definitely wanted it to feel like a documentary. To be honest, God had been good. I had a Netflix special in January. It did well. I was legit out of things to say. I didn’t have plans to put out another special so soon. Then I thought, I had to make this about my audience. Let me put them front and center. When you start doing that, it’s kind of disingenuous for me to ask them to bare their souls and not bring anything to the table myself.

You certainly wore many hats putting it all together.

With a lot of my Netflix specials, there are a lot of people involved. But eventually it winds up to me and my laptop. That’s what this was as well. I just never edited something that flew as a doc, personal exposition packed together with comedy, underscored to music I felt fit. I really much treated this one like a show I’ve done. I was reluctant to even call it a special until the edit was finished.

Out of all the audience responses about plans after the lockdown, was there one that struck you most?

There is the kid who wanted ice cream that really spoke to me. I’ve been in his shoes, where you get an admission letter to an American university. Where accepted, [then] thinking if you can afford it and are able to go. I was able to go, and it changed my life. He was waiting to go. I recognize that feeling and optimism where you are excited at the prospect of America. That kid did not complain, but all he wanted was some ice cream in the meantime. Sharing all that I think was really brave.

There is a follow-up in the credits with the audience members who shared photos, which is fun.

That’s 48 people willing to share their stories. We had people confess to drug use and infidelity. That’s not in the special because we could not get a release form or photograph.

How do you want people to feel after watching this unique show?

I look at it as full disclosure, eye contact and acknowledgement about what we’ve all been through. I think people are going to walk away saying, “F--- 2020! I’m going to pretend this year never happened.” Or they may wallow in what 2020 was personally for themselves. I think this special is a good opportunity to say, “You were here too. I was here too. And it sucked. There were moments of light and we got through it.” I hope it’s a little cathartic for people.

Have you returned to the more traditional stage?

I’m in Goa, a beach town an eight hour drive from Mumbai. There are the woods next to my house. An Israeli dance company had set up a stage in the middle of the woods. I kind of took that over. Now I do two to four shows a week. It’s 50 people and in the sunlight. You sit on a hillside socially distanced. It’s a good time. I really started out in 2008, and it feels like 2008 again because there are no cell phones. I lock them up. Even if [attendees] hide their cell phones, there is no network service. Nobody is making any money on these shows. But people who are showing up really love comedy and want to see it prosper. I never felt so free or courageous as an artist.

Outside In, December 16, Netflix