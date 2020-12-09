'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Trailer: The Kids Are Not Alright (VIDEO)

Cobra Kai's first season at Netflix has some major butt-kicking drama as the action picks up where Season 2 left off.

In the new Season 3 trailer, everyone's still reeling from the aftermath of a violent fight that left Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) seriously injured. There's lots of anger and even more drama, but adults Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) might make amends long enough to help center the kids.

Meanwhile, with the Cobra Kai Dojo now under Kresse's (Martin Kove) control, he seeks to manipulate the malleable students; Johnny does his best to help Miguel heal; and Daniel reaches back to his past to get his own help after almost losing his family, visiting his old mentor Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in what looks like Japan.

Can Johnny and Daniel put the bad blood aside long enough to help the next generation? Check out the trailer below for some clues.

Cobra Kai is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament depicted in the beloved The Karate Kid film. The first two seasons debuted on YouTube before moving to its current streaming home.

Cobra Kai, Season 3, Coming January 2021, Netflix