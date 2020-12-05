Amazon's 'Invincible' Adds Mahershala Ali, Jon Hamm & More to Voice Cast

The star-studded cast of Amazon Prime Video's new animated series continues to grow.

As part of Invincible's panel at the Brazilian convention CCXP Worlds, more names were announced, along with the characters they'll be playing: Mahershala Ali as Titan, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa and Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor, and Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair.

The eight-episode, hour-long adult animated series from Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2021. It's based on the Skybound/Image comic by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley; the comic-book series' 15-year run ended in February 2018.

Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the planet's most powerful superhero. Mark, too, develops powers, only to find that his dad's legacy isn't as heroic as it seems.

The series' previously announced cast includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Max Burkholder.

Invincible, Series Premiere, 2021, Amazon Prime Video