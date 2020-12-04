Seeing Double: 'Last Man Standing' Meets 'Home Improvement' (PHOTO)

What better way to kick off the final season (in its usual time period) than with double the Tim Allen on Last Man Standing?

The Baxters will be seeing double in the second episode (the first airing in its usual slot, after a special premiere on Sunday, January 3), Fox announced. As you can see in the photo (above) and promo released to mark the occasion, Allen's getting a Home Improvement blast from the past.

In "Dual Time," airing January 7 (at 9:30/8:30c), "The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike, who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog," the logline teases.

The preview (below) has more than one nod to Allen's past roles. First, Mike decides not to shave until they get through the pandemic ("I could play Santa Claus"). Then, he meets Tim Taylor (Allen's Home Improvement character), who tells Mike to call him "the Tool Man."

Fox announced in October that the comedy will be ending with its ninth season (its third on the network; it was picked up by Fox after ABC canceled it).

Last Man Standing also stars Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter, Amanda Fuller as Kristin Baxter, Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson, Molly McCook as Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson, Jonathan Adams as Chuck Larabee, Krista Marie Yu as Jen, and Hector Elizondo as Ed Alzate.

Last Man Standing, Final Season Premiere, Sunday, January 3, 8:30/7:30c, Fox (Time Period Premiere, Thursday, January 7, 9:30/8:30c)