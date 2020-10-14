Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to End With Season 9 on Fox

Prepare for a farewell to the Baxters.

Last Man Standing will be ending after its upcoming Season 9, which will air next year. The sitcom has aired on Fox since the network saved it following ABC's cancellation in 2017. The comedy will wrap up having aired a total of 194 episodes. Its premiere date and additional information will be announced at a later time.

The series follows Tim Allen's Mike Baxter, who is happily married to Nancy Travis' Vanessa with whom he shares three daughters: Amanda Fuller's Kristin, Molly McCook's Mandy Baxter-Anderson, and Kaitlyn Dever's Eve. (Dever was a series regular the first six seasons and has been recurring since the seventh.)

"I've been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing," Allen, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. "I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done."

The actor also noted that fans almost didn't get this ninth season. "We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye," he explained. "I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season."

Last Man Standing premiered in 2011 on ABC and began airing on Fox in 2018. The series also stars Christoph Sanders (Mandy's husband, Kyle Anderson), Jordan Masterson (Kristin's husband, Ryan Vogelson), Jonathan Adams (neighbor and Mike's co-worker, Chuck Larabee), Krista Marie Yu (foreign exchange student Jen), and Hector Elizondo (Mike's longtime business partner and Vanessa’s step-father, Ed Alzate).

"It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing," Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment, added. "Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they've shown proves just how much this series has meant to them.

"On behalf of everyone at FOX, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing's brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We'll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run."

"Being the studio to bring national treasure Tim Allen back to television not once, but twice, was one of the great pleasures of all of our careers," 20th Television President Carolyn Cassidy said. "The fact that this series, created by Jack Burditt and run by Kevin Abbott, has had such longevity is a testament to its talented writing staff and crew, the deep support of two television networks and the undeniable charisma of its stars, led by Tim Allen, Nancy Travis and Hector Elizondo."

Last Man Standing, Ninth and Final Season, 2021, Fox