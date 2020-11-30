Winter 2021 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Premiere & Return Dates

A new year means new TV, and in the case of the 2020-2021 season, the premieres of some of your usual fall shows due to production delays (because of the pandemic).

While some dates are still being set, we already know when most of the CW's new programming for the year (like Javicia Leslie's Batwoman debut and the beginning of Black Lightning's final season), as well as Fox's returning dramas (like the 9-1-1s and Prodigal Son), will be premiering. Plus, find out when you'll meet Matt James as the new Bachelor lead and when a Fox hit will start dancing.

Check out a full list of the 2021 premiere and return dates below.

Sunday

December 27

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Dancer (Special Series Premiere) (Fox)

January 3

8:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Special Series Premiere) (Fox)

8:30 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Special Season Premiere) (Fox)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season Premiere) (ABC)

See Also Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to End With Season 9 on Fox 'We decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye,' Allen says.

January 17

8:00 p.m.: Batwoman (Season Premiere) (The CW)

January 24

9:00 p.m.: Charmed (Season Premiere) (The CW)

February 14

8:00 p.m.: American Idol (Season Premiere) (ABC)

Monday

January 4

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelor (Season Premiere) (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games (Midseason Return) (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: The Wall (Special Season Premiere) (NBC)

January 11

9:00 p.m.: The Wall (Time Slot Premiere) (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Midseason Return) (ABC)

January 18

8:00 p.m.: All American (Season Premiere) (The CW)

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season Premiere) (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season Premiere) (Fox)

February 8

9:00 p.m.: Black Lightning (Season Premiere) (The CW)

Tuesday

January 5

8:00 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Season Premiere) (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (Midseason Return) (NBC)

January 12

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Season Premiere) (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Prodigal Son (Season Premiere) (Fox)

January 26

8:00 p.m.: To Tell the Truth (Season Premiere) (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: black-ish (Midseason Return) (ABC)

9:30 p.m.: mixed-ish (Season Premiere) (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (Midseason Return) (ABC)

February 23

8:00 p.m.: The Flash (Season Premiere) (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Superman & Lois (Series Premiere) (The CW)

Wednesday

January 6

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Dancer (Time Slot Premiere) (Fox)

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Midseason Return) (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Midseason Return) (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Midseason Return) (NBC)

January 13

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Midseason Return) (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: American Housewife (Midseason Return) (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: The Conners (Midseason Return) (ABC)

9:30 p.m.: Call Your Mother (Series Premiere) (ABC)

January 20

8:00 p.m.: Riverdale (Season Premiere) (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Nancy Drew (Season Premiere) (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: For Life (Midseason Return) (ABC)

Thursday

January 7

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Series Premiere) (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen (Season Premiere) (Fox)

8:00 p.m.: Mr. Mayor (Series Premiere) (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: The Chase (Series Premiere) (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Time Slot Premiere) (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Midseason Return) (NBC)

9:30 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Time Slot Premiere) (Fox)

10:00 p.m.: The Hustler (Series Premiere) (ABC)

January 14

8:30 p.m.: Superstore (Midseason Return) (NBC)

January 21

8:00 p.m.: Walker (Series Premiere) (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Legacies (Season Premiere) (The CW)

March 4

8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (Midseason Return) (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (Midseason Return) (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things (Midseason Return) (ABC)

Friday

January 22

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (Midseason Return) (NBC)

Still to be scheduled in 2021

ABC

Rebel

CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Kung Fu, The Republic of Sarah, Roswell, New Mexico, Stargirl, Supergirl

Fox

Duncanville

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Young Rock