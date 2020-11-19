'The Resident' Season 4 Trailer: Conrad & Nic's Wedding & COVID Losses (VIDEO)

There's a bright light amid the sadness when The Resident returns for its fourth season in January: a wedding that's been a long time coming.

Yes, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) are tying the knot (after he proposed last season) when the Fox medical drama picks up, and the "intimate and beautiful wedding" (as the network describes it) is glimpsed in the new preview.

But The Resident isn't shying away from the coronavirus pandemic or the impact it has had on health care workers, and the Chastain staff is remembering those they lose. "These were our colleagues and our friends, health care workers who died in the line of duty," Nic says as they all gather in front of a memorial.

Watch the video below for more of what's coming up.

In Season 4, "Chastain is transitioning from private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside," the synopsis teases. On a more personal front, Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) brings in his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora), both to help the hospital and in hopes of fixing their past. Plus, Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and her mentor Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) continue to grow closer, but have to remain professional at work.

The Resident, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 8/7c, Fox