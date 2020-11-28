Daleks Take Over in First Trailer for 'Doctor Who's Holiday Special (VIDEO)

A new year means new adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor as BBC America rings in 2021 with Doctor Who's holiday special, "Revolution of the Daleks."

As fans of the beloved show will recall, the Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) fate was uncertain as she remained locked far away in a high-security alien prison at the end of Season 12. It seems like this holiday special will pick up where things left off as the trailer teases Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham's (Bradley Walsh) latest challenge, facing a hazardous threat.

When they uncover a plan that involves a Dalek, how will they fight against it without the Doctor by their side? In a first look at the action-packed episode, the trailer unveils the return of John Barrowman's Captain Jack Harkness who will provide support in their fight.

But Chris Noth's disgraced Jack Robertson who previously appeared in 2018's "Arachnids in the UK," could make things even more difficult. Also teased in the trailer is the debut of Dame Harriet Walter and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett's roles in the show.

"We've crammed this year's Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent," teased executive producer Chris Chibnall, in a statement. "Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain's hottest young actors — just in the guest cast!"

"Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for," Chibnall continued. "And things will explode. Promise."

Check out the thrilling trailer below and don't miss Doctor Who's holiday special New Year's Day.

Doctor Who, "Revoultion of the Daleks," Airs Friday, January 1, 2021, 8/7c, BBC America