'Doctor Who': John Barrowman to Return as Jack Harkness for Holiday Special (VIDEO)

Captain Jack Harkness is back (again)!

John Barrowman is donning that famous coat and returning as his always entertaining character for the upcoming Doctor Who holiday special, "Revolution of the Daleks." He debuted in the role in the 2005 episode, "The Empty Child."

Jack is showing up to help the fam — the Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) companions, Mandip Gill's Yaz, Tosin Cole's Ryan, and Bradley Walsh's Graham — "as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks," BBC America teases. "With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?" As you'll recall, the Doctor was locked up at the end of the Season 12 finale. Watch the teaser for his return below.

His return comes after his surprise appearance in the Season 12 episode, "Fugitive of the Judoon," during which he did not, sadly, meet Whitaker's Doctor. But he did tell her companions to warn her of the lone Cyberman. And he promised, "I'm going to see her again, maybe not soon, but when she needs me, I'll be there."

And it sounds like that's coming. "Putting on Jack's coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman said in a statement. "It's always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He's a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack's heroic adventure with Thirteen."

"A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there's no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode," executive producer Chris Chibnall added. "If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it's Captain Jack. Daleks beware!"

"After a tantalisingly brief appearance in 'Fugitive of the Judoon,' it's a total joy and thrill to welcome back John as Captain Jack," Matt Strevens, executive producer, BBC Studios, said. "One of the most iconic characters in Doctor Who lore, his presence ignites this holiday special from the start."

Check out the poster for the holiday special below.

Before he showed up in Season 12, Barrowman last appeared on Doctor Who as Captain Jack in the 2010 episode "The End of Time." He starred in the spinoff, Torchwood, which aired from 2006 to 2011.

Doctor Who "Revolution of the Daleks," Holiday Season 2020, BBC America