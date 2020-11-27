'Jeopardy!' Airs Inspiring Alex Trebek Posthumous Thanksgiving Day Message

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, was always a class act. And a posthumous message that he taped for Thanksgiving reminds us how he inspired fans not just through the strength he showed during his long battle with cancer, but through his words.

Trebek's final episode will air on Christmas Day.

On its Thanksgiving show, Jeopardy! included a beautiful pre-taped message from the host:

"In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now," he began, "there are many reason to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing. Keep the faith. We're going to get through all of this and we're going to be a better society because of it.

Fans responded on Twitter with some lovely words and thoughts. To many, Trebek was a true hero.

Others admired his strength of character.

And of course, people continue to wonder how his shoes could be filled.

 