'Jeopardy!' Airs Inspiring Alex Trebek Posthumous Thanksgiving Day Message

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, was always a class act. And a posthumous message that he taped for Thanksgiving reminds us how he inspired fans not just through the strength he showed during his long battle with cancer, but through his words.

On its Thanksgiving show, Jeopardy! included a beautiful pre-taped message from the host:

"In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now," he began, "there are many reason to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing. Keep the faith. We're going to get through all of this and we're going to be a better society because of it.

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

Fans responded on Twitter with some lovely words and thoughts. To many, Trebek was a true hero.

A true American Icon and Hero RIP — peter sommers (@petersommers5) November 26, 2020

Others admired his strength of character.

That’s is why he was so adored. Even while dealing with his health. As was said What is “priceless” — Erick Rees (@ErickRees21) November 27, 2020

And of course, people continue to wonder how his shoes could be filled.