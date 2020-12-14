Brace for Another 'Big Surprise' as 'Big Sky' Heads to a Major Payoff

Still reeling from that Big Sky premiere shocker? Get ready for the midseason finale.

As Montana private eye Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) searched for two sisters kidnapped by a trucker, he was killed by state trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch). That twist rattled the women who loved him: estranged ex-cop wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and business partner Cassie (Kylie Bunbury, above, with Phillippe, in a flashback). But it also motivated them to join forces to continue the dangerous hunt.

On Tuesday, the women seem to be closing in on Legarski and trucker Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). "We are setting up some stories that have a big and satisfying payoff," executive producer Ross Fineman says.

Then again, he also hints there'll be another "big surprise" from show creator and writer David E. Kelley. "David likes to say that people will come for the thriller and stay for the characters. And when our characters are in jeopardy, people will care even more," he says.

We'd be concerned for Jenny and Cassie if Fineman hadn't confirmed they both make it to the drama's January 26 return: "Let's just say Cassie and Jenny will keep on the trails of the bad guys — both new and established," he says.

Big Sky, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, December 15, 10/9c, ABC