'The Flight Attendant's Megan Has Secrets — What Is She Hiding?

Compared to Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), who woke up in Bangkok with a dead body next to her, fellow flight attendant Megan Briscoe (Rosie Perez) may seem a bit boring at first. But as the first three episodes (released on November 26) of the HBO Max series revealed, there's more to her than meets the eye.

Her coworker is "so glamorous" to Megan, who just wants "more than Oyster Bay" and is "keeping so many secrets," she admitted, adding that she enjoys talking to someone about other things, hence all the calls to Cassie. But what secrets are those?

From the outside, Megan is the one who's put together, especially as we see the rest of the flight crew heading out to party at night (though she isn't exactly invited to join them) and Cassie begins to spiral as she tries to figure out what happened the night she can't remember. But it was in Episode 2 that we got the first hints that Megan's up to something: She has a roll of cash in a rooster bank in her house, and she used a bottle of pills to pay for untraceable flash drives from a friend's son like a cliché drug deal in a parking lot at night.

It was the following episode that revealed why she needed those drives. "This is so exciting. Corporate espionage," she whispered when she met a man at a café. He instructed her to download files off her husband's work computer before making the drop (for his associate to pick up). "It is a shame the way that company treats your husband," he noted as he wondered if she has reservations. "They just don't appreciate him, do they?"

It worked like a charm. Besides, all she was taking was "a facial recognition thing, it's not like it's a big secret," right? And even if someone found out, his company in Seoul would help her family "because you are very special to us," he promised.

She did what he asked, copying 44 total items, including a proprietary retinal scanner and something else, to the drive, and as she made the drop, left Cassie a voicemail asking if she could get her on the Tokyo-Seoul route the following month.

This all might explain why Megan spilled about Cassie and passenger 3C, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), when the FBI questioned the flight crew following his murder: to cover her own less-than-legal actions. She did wonder if the agents had asked Cassie anything about her, which could be because she wanted to know if they might be suspicious of her for reasons not related to the murder investigation.

Speaking of those agents, Kim Hammond's (Merle Dandridge) friend in the CIA was clearly right: "Flight attendants are the most likely to be foreign assets because of the unfettered travel." Megan mentioned dropping something off while in Rome but didn't share any other details with the rest of the flight crew. That either has to be connected to the files she "borrows" from her husband or one of the other "secrets" she's hiding because she did say she has more than one.

And Cassie did notice that from her friend. Since she's been investigating Alex's death on her own, might she also begin looking into what the other flight attendant is hiding? Cassie is, after all, the main character. Sooner or later, the two storylines will likely intersect; could Megan's spy games somehow be connected to all the mysteries Cassie is uncovering about passenger 3C and those around him?

