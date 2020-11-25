'9-1-1' & 'Lone Star' Crossover Title Revealed: Will They 'Hold the Line'?

This is not a drill: A 9-1-1 and Lone Star crossover is happening in 2021, and we're already getting teases for it.

Days after the showrunner for both shows, Tim Minear, and one of the stars of the spinoff, Brian Michael Smith (Paul Strickland), shared photos of the 118 and 126 meeting, Ronen Rubinstein (T.K. Strand) posted the cover of the script on social media. "Hold the Line," the Lone Star episode's title, he wrote in the caption alongside fire emojis on Instagram on November 25. We'll have to wait and see what disaster brings them all together.

It's written by Jessica Ball and John Owen Lowe and directed by Bradley Buecker.

The photos previously posted reveal that, at the very least, 9-1-1's Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) will be meeting the aforementioned Lone Star characters, along with Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam) and Mateo Chavez (Julian Works).

This news comes after Fox released a new preview for the upcoming season of Lone Star, which shows that the 126 may lose one of its own to a "lava bomb" after long dormant underground volcano suddenly becomes active. What a way to welcome Gina Torres' paramedic captain Tommy Vega to the show!

9-1-1, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, January 18, 8/7c, Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 18, 9/8c, Fox