Matt James hopes he's one step closer to finding love as he waits on the steps of the mansion in the promo for his season of The Bachelor.

ABC has debuted the first footage of the "momentous" Season 25, featuring the franchise's first Black Bachelor. As host Chris Harrison puts it after a woman trips on the steps, "the women are literally falling for you."

Matt's never been in love, he tells Harrison, who says his "job is to change that." Will he? It looks like Matt may be making a connection with several of the women, but, of course, there's drama coming. Watch the promo below.

The Bachelor's Season 24 ranked as Monday's No. 1 broadcast program among adults 18-49, and was TV's No. 1 show among women 18-34, so it seems a lot of people are poised for its return on January 4. Matt, a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur, and community organization founder, was initially supposed to be one of the potential suitors for Clare Crawley in The Bachelorette Season 16 (we all know how that ended), but the delay (due to the coronavirus pandemic) led to ABC switching gears and making him the one to embark on his own love story.

The network describes Matt as "the total package," someone with "strong family values, a great career, and [who] has used his growing platform for good."

The Bachelor, Season 25 Premiere, Monday, January 4, 2021, 8/7c, ABC