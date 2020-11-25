What to Expect From the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving in 2020

Yes, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition everyone knows and loves, but it's not alone. The National Dog Show, airing immediately after on NBC, is just as beloved, and for an obvious reason: it features adorable dogs!

The two-hour event is still airing this year, on Thursday, November 26, at 12/11c. It will also be streaming on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

There were precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the Kennel Club of Philadelphia held the show in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on November 14 and 15, under guidance from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and the Montgomery County Department of Health. There were no spectators, vendors, sponsors, or media, and judging was completed while remaining socially distanced, wearing masks, and checking temperatures of all participants. Usually, 2,000 dogs compete each year, but the limit was set at 600 for 2020.

Award-winning TV personality John O'Hurley returns as host with expert analyst, longtime breeder-owner-handler, and American Kennel Club judge David Frei. NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo will also offer insights.

There will be three new breeds among the 207 total this year: the Barbet (Sporting Group), the Dogo Argentino (Working Group), and the Belgian Laekenois (Herding Group). They are pictured below.

In 2019, a two-year-old male Bulldog, Thor, took home the Best in Show title.

