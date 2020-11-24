'Shameless': The Gallaghers 'Make the Yards Dangerous Again' in Season 11 Trailer (VIDEO)

It's nearly the beginning of the end as Shameless gears up for its 11th and final season at Showtime and the first full trailer has finally arrived.

Back on the South Side for one last romp, the gang are dealing with plenty of new challenges as well as new ventures. Teased in the trailer, below, the Gallaghers are doing their best to keep their beloved neighborhood from gentrifying to the point of no return, "all we've gotta do is make the yards dangerous again," says patriarch Frank (William H. Macy).

What does that mean? For Lip (Jeremy Allen White) it involves spray-painting crude messages on his new home. "We have to maintain a negative curb appeal," he tells baby mama Tami (Kate Miner) who agrees. "Anything to help our family," she answers.

Some ways they'll be making "the yards dangerous again" are by getting involved with the marijuana circuit. "I know the business inside and out, weed is in my blood" shady Frank promises Alibi bar owners and Gallagher family neighbors V (Shanola Hampton) and Kev (Steve Howey).

Meanwhile, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are continuing to settle into married life, which has its fair share of bumps. Their growing pains aren't helped by the fact that a group of armed Milkovichs are moving in next door among which appears to include Mickey's neo-Nazi father Terry (Dennis Cockrum).

All of these characters and more including Debbie (Emma Kenney), Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) and Liam (Christian Isaiah) will return. One thing's for sure, the Gallaghers are going out with a bang. Catch the South Side antics below and don't miss Shameless when it returns this December on Showtime.

Shameless, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, December 6, 9/8c, Showtime