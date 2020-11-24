'Saved by the Bell' Stars Old & New Preview the Return to Bayside (Video)

We're so excited and not scared at all about the rebooted Saved by the Bell. That's because Peacock's new version, from Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock and The Mindy Project), has a lot more going for it than just Saturday-morning brand recognition.

It's also smart, timely, and terrifically in on the joke that was the campy classic kidscom. It also features past stars Elizabeth Berkeley Lauren and Mario Lopez, whose Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively, are now working at their beloved Bayside High. Jessie is also a mom to one of the new students, Jamie (Belmont Cameli), best bro to — of course — Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), the son of Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who also appears briefly, along with Tiffani Thiessen).

It's a whole ton of fun with some perfectly timed LOLs (courtesy of Champions' Josie Totah) that doesn't take itself too seriously, but also has something to say. In this exclusive clip, the cast explains where the show is coming from, what fans of the O.G. SBTB can expect and how much has changed since we last saw the halls of Bayside.

Saved by the Bell, Streaming Premiere, Wednesday, November 25, Peacock