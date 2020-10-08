'Doctor Who' Holiday Special: See the Doctor Incarcerated (PHOTOS)

The Daleks are back to cause trouble on Doctor Who in the upcoming holiday special.

As part of BBC America's virtual New York Comic Con panel with Jodie Whittaker (the Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yaz), and Bradley Walsh (Graham), Doctor Who unveiled two photos from the upcoming "Revolution of the Daleks."

As you'll recall, last season ended with the Doctor being arrested by a Judoon Cold Case Unit on her ship, the TARDIS. She was then transported to a "maximum-security facility" in space for her sentence of "whole of life imprisonment." Now the first photo (see them both below) offers a look at her incarceration, and if those marks on the wall are any indication, it's been quite a while for her. In the second image, we see Yaz, Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham back in Sheffield without her and unaware of where she is.

In this upcoming holiday special, one of the Doctor's biggest and most feared enemies, the Daleks, is back. "The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape," the logline teases. "Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it's not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?"

As part of BBC America's holiday programming, including this special, fans will once again be treated to a week-long Doctor Who marathon from Christmas Day to New Year's Day.

Doctor Who Holiday Special "Revolution of the Daleks," Premiere, Holidays 2020, BBC America