'The Undoing's Hugh Grant & Noah Jupe on the Show's Biggest Twists Yet

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 5 of The Undoing, "Trial by Fury."]

The twists and turns just keep on coming in HBO's thrilling whodunit The Undoing and in the penultimate episode, "Trial by Fury."

As the trial for Elena Alves' (Matilda De Angelis) murder continues, new seeds of doubt regarding Jonathan's (Hugh Grant) innocence have sprouted. Jonathan's therapist wife Grace (Nicole Kidman) learned that her charismatic husband is a sociopath after a phone call with his mother.

According to the estranged woman, Jonathan felt no remorse or emotion over his sister's death which took place under his watch after the young girl ran out into the street and was hit by a car. Disturbed by the revelation, Grace attempts to find solace by checking on her son Henry (Noah Jupe) before turning in for the evening but finds the weapon presumably responsible for Elena's death in his violin case.

Who put it there? "You should be suspicious of everyone," says Jupe. "At this point anyone could be a suspect. The reveal of the murder weapon disrupts our preconceived assumptions and highlights the fact that nothing is as it seems."

That certainly is true, if viewers have learned anything from watching The Undoing this season, it's that nothing can be predicted. As for Jonathan's major sociopath revelation, Grant teases that it's a bit of a challenge to keep his character's nature just under the surface, while attempting to play it cool on the outside. "It is difficult because you're caught between two duties really. Actors have a duty to be absolutely true to their character, and to be doing, thinking, and feeling whatever they would be in that particular moment," he says.

"That's not always the same duty as telling the story, particularly if it's a mystery and a whodunit," Grant adds. "It might give away something you don't want given away here, and so there is a bit of push and pull between you and the director sometimes."

While fans may have learned the true nature of Jonathan in this episode, but Jupe offers, "there is 100 percent more to come," as far as twists are concerned. With only one more installment left in the limited series, we can only imagine the amount of drama has yet to unfold.

If you had any doubts, let Jupe put your mind at ease as the actor told us, "I always speak about the finale as being a separate journey entirely. It’s a solo movie in itself. It ties up all loose ends from the earlier episodes, but then takes the story further and deeper. It definitely delivers."

The Undoing, Season finale, Sunday, November 29, 9/8c, HBO