'Wipeout' Contestant Dies After Completing Course for the TBS Reboot

An unidentified male contestant has died after completing a signature, over-the-top obstacle course for the upcoming TBS reboot of the game show Wipeout.

As first reported by TMZ, the contestant passed away on Wednesday, November 18, after going into cardiac arrest. The filming was being done on-location in Santa Clarita, California.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," a TBS spokesperson said in a statement.

A source close to the production tells TV Insider that the contestant, upon completion of the course, required medical attention "and was attended to by an on-site emergency professional." Paramedics were called to the set, and they transported him to a local area hospital.

"All contestants undergo medical examinations before being cleared to participate," the source noted, adding that due to the tragic event, production paused on November 19 and 20. The show now enters a pre-planned hiatus over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In April 2020, Wipeout was picked up for a 2021 reboot on TBS to be hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer. It had run for seven seasons on ABC (from 2008 to 2014).

In September, a WarnerMedia statement said, “The re-imagined series will feature new twists and elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, approach, and determination to even greater extremes. ... Ech game is three rounds with each round featuring a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points."

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time," a spokesperson from Endemol Shine North America, which produces the game show, said in a statement.