One Chicago to Return in January: What to Expect on 'Fire,' 'Med,' & 'P.D.' (VIDEO)

One Chicago fans are going to have to wait a bit to see what's next for their favorite first responders.

Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. all aired two episodes after premiering their new seasons on November 11, but they're taking a break until January. Fortunately, NBC aired promos teasing what to expect when each returns, and each highlights a key relationship, one between exes and the other two showing the potential for things to develop into something juicy.

Chicago Med

Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), who was just made chief of the Emergency Department, tells nurse (and ex-girlfriend) April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) that he's bringing her back downstairs. (She's been working on the COVID floor.) "You know how important this is to me," she protests. "You can't do this." But, he tells her, it's already done. Will she be able to change his mind?

Chicago Fire

It looked like firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) were finally taking a big step forward in the November 18 episode. They kissed, but then she brought up his ex-wife and her best friend Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) and he couldn't give her the answer she was hoping for about his feelings.

"My feelings for you, they're real," Casey assures Brett in the promo for what's to come. "Regardless of Gabby." But "there is no regardless of Gabby," she says. "That's the point." Is there hope?

Chicago P.D.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Remember when Sergeant Voight (Jason Beghe) sent Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) to New York and FBI after her more morally-gray decisions last season? Well, she may be back in Chicago again, but the FBI is sending her packages. Will this be what drives her and her partner, Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to stop dancing around one another?

One Chicago Wednesdays, Return, January 2021, NBC