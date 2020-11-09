Amazon Launches 'The Pack Presents: 24 Hours of Pawsitivity' to Save Your Monday

Following the trailer debut for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series The Pack, the streamer announced a special day-long event taking place now via YouTube and Twitch entitled The Pack Presents: 24 Hours of Pawsitivity.

Bringing some fluff and comfort to your Monday, Amazon's live stream event is promoting the new series The Pack which arrives later this month on Friday, November 20. The global unscripted series hosted by Olympian Lindsey Vonn celebrates the bond between dogs and their human companions.

Vonn is joined by a canine co-host named Lucy as twelve teams of dogs and their humans embark on an adventure spanning multiple continents. The teams will compete for a grand prize of $750,000 with $500,000 going to the winners and $250,000 going to an animal charity of their choice. Along with this prize, the series also donated $250,000 throughout filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations.

In order to win, teams will have to prove their bond is the strongest in the pack through various challenges designed by veterinarians and certified dog experts. In preparation for the show's arrival, Amazon launched 24 Hours of Pawsitivity, which includes a dog meditation session led by Deepak Chopra and some pups looking for forever homes of their own.

Enjoy footage of furry pals playing, napping and running in slo-mo as well as behind-the-scenes footage from The Pack during the live stream. Viewers are encouraged to check out the charities Best Friends Animal Society, Central Indiana K9 Association, Helen Woodward Animal Center, Paws For Life K9, Paws With a Cause, Pet Rescue Pilots, Pet Partners, Wagmor Pets and Wags & Walks to see how they can get involved. And tune in soon, because the event will conclude at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 10. Check out 24 Hours of Pawsitivity below, and check out The Pack's official trailer above.

The Pack, Series Premiere, Friday, November 20, Amazon Prime Video